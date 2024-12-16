Halftime Report

Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ Idaho Vandals

Current Records: UC San Diego 8-2, Idaho 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Idaho will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the UC San Diego Tritons at 7:00 p.m. ET at ICCU Arena. The Vandals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Idaho lost to Oregon State on the road by a decisive 78-62 margin.

Idaho's loss came about despite a quality game from Tyler Mrus, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points. The dominant performance also gave Mrus a new career-high in field goal percentage (54.5%).

Idaho struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Oregon State racked up 21.

Meanwhile, UC San Diego waltzed into their match last Saturday with five straight wins... but they left with six. They put the hurt on the Roadrunners with a sharp 81-60 victory. The Tritons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Idaho's defeat dropped their record down to 4-6. As for UC San Diego, their win bumped their record up to 8-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Idaho hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76 points per game. However, it's not like UC San Diego struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Idaho came out on top in a nail-biter against UC San Diego in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, sneaking past 73-70. Does Idaho have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC San Diego turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC San Diego is a big 8.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Idaho won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.