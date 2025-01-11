Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: N. Iowa 9-7, Illinois State 10-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois

CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Illinois State is 1-9 against N. Iowa since February of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at CEFCU Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Illinois State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 85 points on Sunday, they were much more limited against Evansville on Wednesday. They took a 69-51 bruising from the Aces. The game marked the Redbirds' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Meanwhile, N. Iowa suffered their closest defeat since December 2, 2023 on Wednesday. They fell just short of Murray State by a score of 71-68. The Panthers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, N. Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trey Campbell, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Campbell had some trouble finding his footing against Valparaiso on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Leon Bond III, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points.

Illinois State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for N. Iowa, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Illinois State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've made 37% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Illinois State was able to grind out a solid win over N. Iowa in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 81-73. Will Illinois State repeat their success, or does N. Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Iowa has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.