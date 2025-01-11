Who's Playing
N. Iowa Panthers @ Illinois State Redbirds
Current Records: N. Iowa 9-7, Illinois State 10-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: CEFCU Arena -- Normal, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Illinois State is 1-9 against N. Iowa since February of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at CEFCU Arena. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.
Illinois State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 85 points on Sunday, they were much more limited against Evansville on Wednesday. They took a 69-51 bruising from the Aces. The game marked the Redbirds' lowest-scoring match so far this season.
Meanwhile, N. Iowa suffered their closest defeat since December 2, 2023 on Wednesday. They fell just short of Murray State by a score of 71-68. The Panthers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite their loss, N. Iowa saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Trey Campbell, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Campbell had some trouble finding his footing against Valparaiso on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Leon Bond III, who made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points.
Illinois State's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for N. Iowa, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Illinois State has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 39.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like N. Iowa struggles in that department as they've made 37% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Illinois State was able to grind out a solid win over N. Iowa in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 81-73. Will Illinois State repeat their success, or does N. Iowa have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
N. Iowa has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Illinois State 81 vs. N. Iowa 73
- Mar 02, 2023 - N. Iowa 75 vs. Illinois State 62
- Jan 18, 2023 - N. Iowa 65 vs. Illinois State 63
- Dec 31, 2022 - N. Iowa 66 vs. Illinois State 60
- Mar 04, 2022 - N. Iowa 78 vs. Illinois State 65
- Feb 15, 2022 - N. Iowa 72 vs. Illinois State 70
- Jan 29, 2022 - N. Iowa 79 vs. Illinois State 64
- Mar 04, 2021 - N. Iowa 65 vs. Illinois State 60
- Feb 27, 2021 - N. Iowa 94 vs. Illinois State 87
- Feb 26, 2021 - N. Iowa 70 vs. Illinois State 56