Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Illinois State Redbirds

Current Records: Ohio 1-1, Illinois State 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Ohio Bobcats will face off against the Illinois State Redbirds at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CEFCU Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Ohio took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They came out on top against UNC-Ash. by a score of 82-76. The over/under was set at 158 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Ohio's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from AJ Clayton, who scored 19 points along with three blocks. Jackson Paveletzke was another key player, earning 11 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Illinois State earned a 77-68 victory over N. Dak. State on Thursday.

Johnny Kinziger and Ty Pence were among the main playmakers for Illinois State as the former went 6 for 11 en route to 20 points and the latter went 7 for 11 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Pence also posted a 63.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January.

Ohio's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-1. As for Illinois State, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, Ohio is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

Odds

Ohio is a 3-point favorite against Illinois State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Redbirds as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

