Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini @ Indiana Hoosiers
Current Records: Illinois 12-4, Indiana 13-4
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Indiana and Illinois are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.
Indiana is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Iowa just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell victim to a painful 85-60 loss at the hands of the Hawkeyes. The game marked the Hoosiers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Illinois on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-72 to USC. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 154 point over/under.
Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 12-4.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Indiana came up short against Illinois in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 70-62. Will Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Indiana and Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Illinois 70 vs. Indiana 62
- Feb 18, 2023 - Indiana 71 vs. Illinois 68
- Jan 19, 2023 - Indiana 80 vs. Illinois 65
- Mar 11, 2022 - Indiana 65 vs. Illinois 63
- Feb 05, 2022 - Illinois 74 vs. Indiana 57
- Feb 02, 2021 - Illinois 75 vs. Indiana 71
- Dec 26, 2020 - Illinois 69 vs. Indiana 60
- Mar 01, 2020 - Illinois 67 vs. Indiana 66
- Mar 07, 2019 - Indiana 92 vs. Illinois 74
- Jan 03, 2019 - Indiana 73 vs. Illinois 65