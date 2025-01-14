Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Illinois 12-4, Indiana 13-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Indiana and Illinois are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Indiana is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Iowa just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell victim to a painful 85-60 loss at the hands of the Hawkeyes. The game marked the Hoosiers' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Illinois on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 82-72 to USC. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 154 point over/under.

Indiana's defeat dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Illinois, their loss dropped their record down to 12-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Indiana hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Indiana came up short against Illinois in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, falling 70-62. Will Indiana have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Indiana and Illinois both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.