Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Chicago State 0-5, Indiana State 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores will face off against the Chicago State Cougars at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Hulman Center. The Sycamores are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Indiana State's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Ball State on Saturday. Indiana State came out on top against Ball State by a score of 94-84. The Sycamores' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

Indiana State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from K'Mani Doughty, who had 17 points along with five rebounds. Doughty had some trouble finding his footing against SIUE last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Samage Teel, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 assists.

Indiana State was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Ball State only posted 11.

Meanwhile, Chicago State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They suffered a grim 86-66 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

The victory got Indiana State back to even at 2-2. As for Chicago State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

Indiana State took their win against Chicago State in their previous matchup back in December of 2019 by a conclusive 85-64. Does Indiana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Chicago State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Indiana State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.