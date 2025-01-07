Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Nebraska 12-2, Iowa 10-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past four contests -- so hopefully the Cornhuskers like a good challenge.

Iowa is headed into Tuesday's matchup after beating the impressive 164.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against Wisconsin. It's going to take some time for Iowa to recover from the 116-85 bruising that Wisconsin dished out on Friday. The Hawkeyes' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Drew Thelwell, who went 9 for 14 en route to 25 points plus four steals, and Josh Dix, who went 7 for 10 en route to 16 points plus two steals. Less helpful for Iowa was Payton Sandfort's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Nebraska came tearing into Saturday's match with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 18.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They rang in the new year with a 66-58 win over the Bruins. The score was all tied up 24-24 at the break, but the Cornhuskers were the better team in the second half.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Nebraska to victory, but perhaps none more so than Sam Hoiberg, who had seven points in addition to three steals. Hoiberg had some trouble finding his footing against Southern U. last Monday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Iowa's loss dropped their record down to 10-4. As for Nebraska, they pushed their record up to 12-2 with the victory, which was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Iowa hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 89.4 points per game (they're ranked third in scoring overall). However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, Iowa is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-3 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Iowa is a 4-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Hawkeyes, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Iowa has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.