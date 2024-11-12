Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: South Dakota 3-0, Iowa 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

South Dakota has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Iowa Hawkeyes at 9:00 p.m. ET at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Coyotes are the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one.

Last Sunday, South Dakota took their game with ease, bagging a 77-47 win over Mount Marty.

South Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Iowa won against East Texas A&M last Monday with 89 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Thursday. Iowa took down Southern U. 89-74. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Hawkeyes.

Among those leading the charge was Pryce Sandfort, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in threes. Josh Dix was another key player, scoring 14 points along with five assists.

South Dakota's victory was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Iowa, their win bumped their record up to 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: South Dakota has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

South Dakota came up short against Iowa when the teams last played back in March of 2017, falling 87-75. Can South Dakota avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa is a big 23-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hawkeyes as a 22-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 173.5 points.

Series History

Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.