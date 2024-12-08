Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Jackson State 0-9, Iowa State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones will face off against the Jackson State Tigers at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Cyclones' favor as the squad sits on 22 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Tigers have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road.

Last Wednesday, Iowa State earned an 81-70 win over Marquette.

Iowa State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Keshon Gilbert, who posted 24 points along with seven assists. What's more, Gilbert also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in February. Joshua Jefferson was another key player, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Jackson State suffered their closest loss since January 29th on Thursday. They fell just short of Arkansas State by a score of 66-64.

Iowa State's win bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Jackson State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-9.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Iowa State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Jackson State, though, as they've been averaging 14.9. Given Iowa State's sizable advantage in that area, Jackson State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Iowa State was able to grind out a solid victory over Jackson State in their previous meeting back in December of 2021, winning 47-37. Will Iowa State repeat their success, or does Jackson State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iowa State has won both of the games they've played against Jackson State in the last 4 years.