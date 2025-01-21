Who's Playing

UCF Knights @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: UCF 12-5, Iowa State 15-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Iowa State. They and the UCF Knights will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones will be looking to keep their 28-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Iowa State is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering West Virginia just ended the team's 12-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 64-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. The matchup marked the Cyclones' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Iowa State struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, UCF lost 69-68 to Houston on a last-minute layup From J'Wan Roberts. The Knights were up 38-26 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

UCF's loss came about despite a quality game from Moustapha Thiam, who went 7 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Thiam is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Iowa State's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-2. As for UCF, their loss dropped their record down to 12-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Iowa State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCF struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Iowa State beat UCF 60-52 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will Iowa State repeat their success, or does UCF have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 15.5-point favorite against UCF, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cyclones slightly, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Iowa State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.