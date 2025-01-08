Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Iowa State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Utah 38-25.

Iowa State entered the matchup having won nine straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it ten, or will Utah step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Utah 8-5, Iowa State 12-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Utes fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Utes are staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Cyclones will skip in buoyed by nine consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Utah took a serious blow against Texas Tech, falling 93-65.

Meanwhile, Iowa State got the win against Baylor on Saturday by a conclusive 74-55. The Cyclones have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 19 points or more this season.

Iowa State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Keshon Gilbert out in front who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Gilbert also posted a 66.7% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February of 2024. Milan Momcilovic was another key player, scoring 15 points.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Baylor only racked up 11.

Utah's loss dropped their record down to 8-5. As for Iowa State, they pushed their record up to 12-1 with the victory, which was their 26th straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Utah hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.7 points per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Iowa State is a big 18-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cyclones as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

