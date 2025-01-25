Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: PFW 14-7, IUI 7-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana

The Jungle -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the IUI Jaguars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Jungle. The Mastodons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.8 points per game this season.

PFW is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Oakland just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell to the Golden Grizzlies 76-72. The match was a 30-30 toss-up at halftime, but the Mastodons couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, IUI beat Green Bay 86-77 on Wednesday.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 14-7. As for IUI, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: PFW has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like IUI struggles in that department as they've drained 37.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

PFW skirted past IUI 78-76 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

PFW has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.