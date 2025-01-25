Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ IUI Jaguars

Current Records: PFW 14-7, IUI 7-14

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Horizon League matchup on schedule as the PFW Mastodons and the IUI Jaguars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Jungle. The Mastodons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.8 points per game this season.

PFW is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Oakland just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They fell to the Golden Grizzlies 76-72. The match was a 30-30 toss-up at halftime, but the Mastodons couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, IUI beat Green Bay 86-77 on Wednesday.

PFW's defeat dropped their record down to 14-7. As for IUI, their win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-14.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: PFW has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.4% of their threes per game. However, it's not like IUI struggles in that department as they've drained 37.6% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

PFW skirted past IUI 78-76 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for PFW since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

PFW has won 7 out of their last 10 games against IUI.

  • Dec 11, 2024 - PFW 78 vs. IUI 76
  • Feb 10, 2024 - PFW 92 vs. IUI 65
  • Jan 17, 2024 - IUI 85 vs. PFW 79
  • Jan 25, 2023 - PFW 81 vs. IUI 75
  • Jan 12, 2023 - PFW 70 vs. IUI 55
  • Feb 10, 2022 - PFW 72 vs. IUI 57
  • Dec 14, 2019 - IUI 74 vs. PFW 65
  • Dec 18, 2018 - PFW 87 vs. IUI 77
  • Feb 23, 2017 - IUI 83 vs. PFW 82
  • Jan 25, 2017 - PFW 103 vs. IUI 73