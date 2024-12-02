Who's Playing

Columbia Int. Rams @ Jax. State Gamecocks

Current Records: Columbia Int. 0-3, Jax. State 4-3

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Jax. State is heading back home. They will welcome the Columbia Int. Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The Gamecocks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Jax. State couldn't handle James Madison and fell 71-65. The contest marked the Gamecocks' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jaron Pierre Jr., who scored 24 points plus seven assists and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Toledo on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Mason Nicholson was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Columbia Int. had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They took a serious blow against Furman on November 4th, falling 104-46. The Rams were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 58-15.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Columbia Int. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Furman racked up 18.

Jax. State's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Columbia Int., their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.