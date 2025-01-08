Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Arizona State 10-3, Kansas 10-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Kansas Jayhawks and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Kansas is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past UCF 99-48 on Sunday. The Jayhawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 21 points or more this season.

Hunter Dickinson was the offensive standout of the contest as he almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 70.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Flory Bidunga was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 12 points plus six blocks and five rebounds.

Kansas smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Arizona State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Tuesday. They put the hurt on Colorado with a sharp 81-61 win on Saturday. The over/under was set at 142.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Arizona State to victory, but perhaps none more so than BJ Freeman, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus two blocks. Another player making a difference was Jayden Quaintance, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Kansas' victory bumped their record up to 10-3. As for Arizona State, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kansas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

Kansas is a big 14.5-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jayhawks, as the game opened with the Jayhawks as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona State has won both of the games they've played against Kansas in the last 8 years.