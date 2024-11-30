Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Kansas Jayhawks

Current Records: Furman 7-0, Kansas 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse -- Lawrence, Kansas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The Furman Paladins' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Kansas Jayhawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.6 points per game this season.

Furman is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 61-56 victory over Seattle on Tuesday. The 61-point effort marked the Paladins' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Furman was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Seattle only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Kansas entered their tilt with Duke on Tuesday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 75-72 win over the Blue Devils.

Kansas can attribute much of their success to Dajuan Harris Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine assists. What's more, Harris Jr. also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Another player making a difference was KJ Adams Jr., who posted eight points along with three steals and three blocks.

Furman's victory bumped their record up to 7-0. As for Kansas, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Furman has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 51.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Kansas struggles in that department as they've made 51.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.