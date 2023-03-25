The Florida Atlantic Owls aim to continue a Cinderella ride in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Saturday. FAU, the No. 9 seed, takes on the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats in the East Regional final at Madison Square Garden. The Owls have won 10 straight games, improving to 34-3, and Florida Atlantic is one win from the Final Four in Houston. Kansas State stands in its way with a 26-9 record in the first season under head coach Jerome Tang.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kansas State vs. FAU and revealed its coveted picks and predictions for the NCAA Tournament 2023. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for FAU vs. Kansas State:

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -1.5

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State over/under: 144 points

Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State -135, FAU +115

FAU: The Owls are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

KSU: The Wildcats are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Florida Atlantic can cover

The Owls are rolling at this point, winning 10 straight games and maintaining an unbeaten season-long record in games played on home or neutral courts. Florida Atlantic has a large edge on the offensive glass in this matchup, as the Owls secure 31.1% of their own missed shots. Kansas State struggles to a paltry 70.1% defensive rebound rate, and the Wildcats also struggle in free throw prevention, yielding nearly 21 attempts per game. FAU maintains strong bonafides as a passing team, producing 14.6 assists per game and committing a turnover on only 16.5% of offensive possessions.

That includes a very strong 8.1% live-ball turnover rate, and Florida Atlantic rounds out its offensive approach with highly efficient shooting. The Owls are making 53.9% of 2-point attempts and 36.9% of 3-point attempts this season, with Florida Atlantic scoring 112.6 points per 100 possessions on the whole. Sophomore guard Johnell Davis leads the way for the Owls, scoring 13.9 points per game this season and making NCAA Tournament history with 29 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and five steals in a win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State's offense is flying high right now after an impressive performance against Michigan State in the Sweet 16. The Wildcats shot 56% from the field and 46% from 3-point range in that victory, and K-State generated 26 assists with only five turnovers in the game. For the season, Kansas State is in the top eight of the country in assists per game (17.1), and the Wildcats utilize the free throw line effectively with 20.9 attempts per game and 75% shooting at the charity stripe.

Kansas State maintains efficiency in making 53.2% of 2-point attempts, and Florida Atlantic struggles in rim protection, including an ugly 6.7% block rate for the season. The Wildcats also have a path to success on the offensive glass, grabbing more than 30% of missed shots and creating second-chance opportunities. From there, Kansas State can ride the effectiveness of All-Big 12 guard Markquis Nowell, who is coming off an all-time performance with 20 points and an NCAA Tournament record 19 assists in the win over Michigan State.

