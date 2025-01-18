In-state rivals clash in a Big 12 college basketball showdown on Saturday when the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (12-4, 3-2) host the Kansas State Wildcats (7-9, 1-4) in the 2025 Sunflower Showdown on CBS and Paramount+. This is the first meeting of the season between these familiar foes, with the last meeting ending in a 90-68 victory for the host Jayhawks. Kansas will look for a similar result on Saturday so it can rebound from a 74-57 loss to the No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones last time out. The Wildcats will look to end a four-game skid and get their first road win on the season following a disappointing 61-57 loss to Texas Tech.

Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The latest Kansas vs. Kansas State odds from SportsLine consensus list the Jayhawks as 14.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 139.5.

How to watch Kansas State vs. Kansas

Kansas vs. Kansas State date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Kansas vs. Kansas State time: 1 p.m. ET

College basketball picks for Kansas State vs. Kansas

For Kansas vs. Kansas State, the model is backing the Wildcats (+14.5) to stay within the spread. Kansas State is 6-10-0 ATS this season, but has covered in three of its last five games, including its outing against the Red Raiders earlier this week. The Wildcats have kept games close thanks to their defense, and they rank 92nd in the country with 7.6 steals per game.



The Wildcats will be challenged to contain Jayhawks guards Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris Jr. Dickinson leads Kansas in points (15.2), rebounds (10.4) and blocks (1.6), while Harris leads the way in assists (5.4) and steals (1.5). The Jayhawks rank second in the Big 12 and ninth in the nation in assists per game (18.1) and are 21st in the country in defensive rebounds.

Kansas State, however, has won two of its last four against Kansas overall. Also, three of the last five games in the Sunflower Showdown series have been decided by 12 points or fewer. SportsLine's model is calling for Kansas to win, but for the Wildcats to cover in more than 50% of simulations. Stream the game here.

