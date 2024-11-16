The Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) will try to pull off their second upset of the week when they face the Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) on Saturday morning. Presbyterian bounced back from a loss at NC State with a 71-68 win over Wofford as a 4.5-point underdog on Wednesday. Kennesaw State is getting set for its first home game against a Division I opponent after cruising to blowout wins over Toccoa Falls and Bryan College. The Owls also played a road game at Cal Baptist last Saturday, falling in an 88-84 final.

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian spread: Kennesaw State -4.5

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian over/under: 159.5 points

Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian money line: Kennesaw State -205, Presbyterian +168

Why Kennesaw State can cover

Kennesaw State has been able to ease into the season with a pair of easy home wins, beating Toccoa Falls by 49 points and Bryan College by 35 points. The Owls were also impressive in their lone game against a Division I team, covering the spread as 10.5-point underdogs in their 88-84 loss at Cal Baptist last Saturday. Junior guard Simeon Cottle scored a team-high 26 points on 8 of 17 shooting, including an 8 of 14 mark from 3-point range.

Freshman guard Adrian Wooley added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists, knocking down all eight of his free-throw attempts. Wooley is averaging a team-high 15.3 points, while Cottle and freshman forward Braedan Lue are both chipping in 15.0 points. The Owls are 7-2 in their last nine Saturday home games. See which team to pick here.

Why Presbyterian can cover

These teams have been trending in completely different directions for their bettors since the end of last season. Kennesaw State has only covered the spread twice in its last 16 games, while Presbyterian has covered in five consecutive games. The Blue Hose have stayed within single digits in a pair of road games against Charlotte and NC State, and they are facing an easier opponent in this matchup.

They bounced back from their 81-72 loss to the Wolfpack with a 71-68 win over Wofford on Wednesday. Kobe Stewart poured in 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a double-double effort, while Carl Parrish chipped in 11 points. Stewart is off to a red-hot start this season, averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 rebounds through his first four games.

