Who's Playing
Heidelberg Student Princes @ Kent State Golden Flashes
Current Records: Heidelberg 0-0, Kent State 8-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center -- Kent, Ohio
- Ticket Cost: $12.36
What to Know
The Heidelberg Student Princes will start their season against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Tip off is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Memorial Athletic & Convocation Center.
Kent State is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 82 points two weeks ago, they were much more limited against Alabama on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: Kent State lost to the Crimson Tide, and Kent State lost bad. The score wound up at 81-54. The Golden Flashes' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.Their defeat dropped their record down to 8-3. As for Heidelberg, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.