The Georgia Bulldogs will host the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in SEC action on Tuesday. Georgia is 12-2 overall, with an 0-1 mark in the SEC. Kentucky is 12-2 overall, including a 1-0 start in the SEC. The Bulldogs are coming off a 63-51 loss to No. 24 Ole Miss on Saturday in their SEC opener. The Wildcats are coming off a 106-100 win over No. 6 Florida in their SEC opener on Saturday. Kentucky defeated Georgia, 105-96, in their only meeting last year and have won 17 of their last 20 head-to-head matchups.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga. Kentucky is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Georgia vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 155 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Kentucky vs. Georgia picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 season on an 189-130 betting roll (+2985) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Georgia vs. Kentucky. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Kentucky vs. Georgia game:

Kentucky vs. Georgia spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky vs. Georgia over/under: 155 points

Kentucky vs. Georgia money line: Kentucky -138, Georgia: +115

KEN: The Wildcats have covered the spread in back-to-back games

UGA: The Bulldogs are 1-1 ATS on the road this season

Kentucky vs. Georgia picks: See picks at SportsLine

Kentucky vs. Georgia streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Kentucky can cover

The Wildcats are off to a strong start in their first year of the post-John Calipari era as Mark Pope has guided Kentucky to a 12-2 season. Pope went 110-52 (.679) over five years at BYU before taking over at Kentucky. The Wildcats won five of their last six games, most recently defeating No. 6 Florida, 106-100, in a top-10 battle on Saturday. The Wildcats have the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation (90.2 ppg) as they are scoring even more this season than they did under Calipari.

Junior guard Otega Oweh leads a loaded Kentucky backcourt at 15.9 ppg as one of four guards averaging more than 12 ppg this season. Fifth-year senior Lamont Butler is second on the team in scoring (13.8 ppg) and leads in assists (4.4 per game) and steals (1.7 per game) as the main offensive facilitator for the Wildcats after spending his first four seasons at San Diego State. Kentucky has had four different leading scorers over its last four games, making the Wildcats one of the toughest teams to game plan against. See which team to pick here.

Why Georgia can cover

The Bulldogs are coming off their first 20-win season since the 2015-16 campaign last year as head coach Michael White has quickly transformed Georgia into more than just a football school. White took over a 6-26 Georgia team and went 16-16 in his first year in the 2022-23 season before going 20-17 last year. White made four NCAA Tournaments in seven seasons at Florida before becoming Georgia's head coach and with a 12-2 start, the Bulldogs appear on their way to their first back-to-back 20-win seasons in a decade.

Asa Newell, a true freshman and the No. 19 overall player in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports, leads the Bulldogs in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9). The 6-foot-11 forward is coming off his third double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds against Ole Miss on Saturday. Georgia has the No. 24 scoring defense (64.1 ppg) behind the No. 19 3-point defense (28.5%) while ranking 23rd in opponent overall shooting percentage (38.7%). The Bulldogs have five players averaging more than 10 ppg this season so behind multiple scoring options and a stout defense, Georgia can challenge Kentucky. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kentucky vs. Georgia picks

The model has simulated Georgia vs. Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Georgia vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kentucky vs. Georgia spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on an 189-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.