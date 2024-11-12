Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Lafayette Leopards

Current Records: Penn 2-0, Lafayette 0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania

Kirby Sports Center -- Easton, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Penn Quakers are taking a road trip to face off against the Lafayette Leopards at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kirby Sports Center. The Leopards took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Quakers, who come in off a win.

Penn will roll into the match after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 58 points last Monday, then bounced right back against Md.-E. Shore on Thursday. Penn escaped with a win against Md.-E. Shore by the margin of a single free throw, 85-84. That's two games straight that the Quakers have won by just one point.

Meanwhile, Lafayette's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat dating back to last season. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 81-60 punch to the gut against La Salle. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Leopards have suffered since December 30, 2023.

Lafayette struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as La Salle pulled down 15.

The victory made it two in a row for Penn and bumps their season record up to 2-0. As for Lafayette, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Penn came out on top in a nail-biter against Lafayette in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, sneaking past 74-72. The rematch might be a little tougher for Penn since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Going forward, Penn is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with an 11-17 record against the spread.

Odds

Penn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Lafayette, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 140.5 points.

Series History

Penn has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Lafayette.