Who's Playing

UC Riverside Highlanders @ LBSU Beach

Current Records: UC Riverside 9-5, LBSU 6-8

How To Watch

What to Know

LBSU will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Walter Pyramid. The Beach will be looking to extend their current five-game winning streak.

LBSU will head into Sunday's game hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 26-point they dealt LA Sierra last Sunday. LBSU claimed a resounding 83-57 victory over LA Sierra. The Beach were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

LBSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UC Riverside ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They skirted past St. Thomas 81-79.

LBSU's win bumped their record up to 6-8. As for UC Riverside, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-5.

LBSU took their win against UC Riverside in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 86-67. Does LBSU have another victory up their sleeve, or will UC Riverside turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Riverside is a 4.5-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

LBSU has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Riverside.