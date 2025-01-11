Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Current Records: Army 7-8, Lehigh 6-8

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Stabler Arena -- Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Stabler Arena. The Black Knights are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, it was close, but Army sidestepped Loyola Maryland for a 74-72 win.

Jalen Rucker was the offensive standout of the match as he went 12 for 17 en route to 26 points plus three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Boston U. on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Lehigh couldn't handle Colgate on Wednesday and fell 67-62. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Mountain Hawks in their matchups with the Raiders: they've now lost eight in a row.

Nasir Whitlock put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 10 for 17 en route to 23 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Loyola Maryland on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Joshua Ingram, who scored nine points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Army's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Lehigh, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Army has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Lehigh, though, as they've been averaging only 31.9. Given Army's sizable advantage in that area, Lehigh will need to find a way to close that gap.

Army was dealt a punishing 85-54 loss at the hands of Lehigh in their previous matchup back in February of 2024. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Army was down 40-16.

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.