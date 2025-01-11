Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Lindenwood Lions

Current Records: UT Martin 7-9, Lindenwood 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri

Robert F. Hyland Arena -- Saint Charles, Missouri TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Lindenwood Lions are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robert F. Hyland Arena. The Lions are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Skyhawks in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

On Thursday, UT Martin needed a bit of extra time to put away Western Illinois. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Leathernecks 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UT Martin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Lindenwood, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-62 win over Tennessee State on Thursday.

UT Martin is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a massive bump to their 7-9 record this season. As for Lindenwood, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 7-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: UT Martin has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Lindenwood, though, as they've been averaging only 6. Given UT Martin's sizable advantage in that area, Lindenwood will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Lindenwood is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. UT Martin might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Lindenwood is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Skyhawks as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

UT Martin has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Lindenwood.