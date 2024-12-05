Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Lipscomb and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 36-28 lead against SE Missouri State.

Lipscomb entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will SE Missouri State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Lipscomb Bisons

Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-4, Lipscomb 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The SE Missouri State Redhawks will face off against the Lipscomb Bisons at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Allen Arena. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

SE Missouri State took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They put the hurt on Kansas City with a sharp 80-59 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-21.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb entered their tilt with Chattanooga on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They took down the Mocs 80-62.

SE Missouri State's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Lipscomb, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

SE Missouri State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Lipscomb and SE Missouri State pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, Lipscomb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 15 points. The two teams have both performed well against the spread, with SE Missouri State at 5-1 and Lipscomb at 5-1 ATS.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 15-point favorite against SE Missouri State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb and SE Missouri State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.