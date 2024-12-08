Who's Playing

Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Mary Baldwin 0-1, Longwood 8-2

The Longwood Lancers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Longwood beat Md.-E. Shore 80-76.

Longwood smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Md.-E. Shore only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, Mary Baldwin had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were completely outmatched by James Madison on the road and fell 100-52. The Fighting Squirrels were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-28.

Longwood's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2. As for Mary Baldwin, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Longwood against Mary Baldwin when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as the team secured a 112-60 victory. In that contest, Longwood amassed a halftime lead of 55-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Longwood won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.