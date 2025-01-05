Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer lost his two front teeth -- again! -- in a bang-bang play as he attacked the hoop against Purdue on Sunday. Barnhizer, who lost his two front teeth in a December practice and had to undergo a bone graft procedure to have a temporary bridge installed, drove to the basket and withstood contact that prompted his new dentures to pop out.

The incredible play was caught on live television in real-time, and even more incredible was Barnhizer's stone-faced reaction to it. He spit his teeth out and then continued with business as usual before the play was officially whistled dead.

Barnhizer said he lost his two front teeth on Dec. 13 in a practice two days before Northwestern's game against Georgia Tech and had to undergo surgery to install a temporary bridge that would hold him over for the remainder of the season. So if there's good news here it's that the teeth that went flying aren't permanent replacements.

Still, it's a tad jarring to see a hoops player go full NHL player in Big Ten action. Just casually spitting out a temporary bridge mid-play is worthy of an award of some kind. Just look.

And one photographer on the scene got a close-up of the fakes in all their glory. Hopefully, he can frame this one.

Barnhizer finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats but his heroic, toothless efforts were for naught as Northwestern fell at Purdue, 79-61.