The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will look to stay unbeaten when they battle the Massachusetts Minutemen in non-conference action on Wednesday. Louisiana Tech is coming off an 82-77 win at UT Arlington on Saturday, while UMass dropped a 75-69 decision at West Virginia on Friday. The Bulldogs (2-0), who finished second in Conference USA at 12-4 and were 22-10 overall last season, are 9-7 on the road since the beginning of 2023-24. The Minutemen (1-1), who tied for fourth with VCU in the Atlantic 10 at 11-7 and were 20-11 overall a year ago, are 14-3 on their home court since last November.

Tip-off from Nassau County Coliseum in Long Island, N.Y., is set for 6 p.m. ET. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Bulldogs are 1-point favorites in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. UMass odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any UMass vs. Louisiana Tech picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2024-25 season on a 155-110 betting roll (+2102) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Louisiana Tech vs. UMass. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UMass vs. Louisiana Tech:

Louisiana Tech vs. UMass spread: Louisiana Tech -1



Louisiana Tech vs. UMass over/under: 148.5 points

Louisiana Tech vs. UMass money line: Louisiana Tech -114, UMass -106

LT: The Bulldogs have covered the spread in 17 of their last 29 games (+3.80 units)

MASS: The Minutemen have hit the team total under in 18 of their last 32 games (+1.80 units)

Louisiana Tech vs. UMass streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Louisiana Tech

Senior forward Daniel Batcho is one of four double-digit scorers with the Bulldogs. He is coming off a 28-point, seven-rebound and two-block effort in Saturday's win over UTA. He just missed a double-double with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in just 24 minutes in a 77-50 season-opening win over LSU Alexandria. He is red hot from the field, connecting on 83.3% of his field goals and 86.7% of his free throws.

Also helping power the offense is junior guard Amaree Abram, who is in his first year with the program. In two starts, he is averaging 18 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and two assists in 29.5 minutes. He played his first year at Ole Miss before moving on to Georgia Tech last season. In 10 games, including four starts, for the Yellow Jackets, he played 10.6 minutes, averaging 3.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Why you should back UMass

Senior guard Rahsool Diggins powers the Massachusetts offense, and is one of four players averaging double-digit scoring. He has connected on 41.9% of his field goals, including 87.5% from 3-point range, and 87.5% from the foul line. He poured in 26 points and dished out three assists in a 103-74 season-opening win over New Hampshire on Nov. 4. He followed that up with a 19-point effort in a 75-69 loss at West Virginia on Friday.

Also helping lead UMass is junior forward Daniel Hankins-Sanford, who is coming off a double-double in the loss to West Virginia. In that game, Hankins-Sanford finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. He had 10 points and two steals in the opener. Last season, his first with the Minutemen after one year at South Carolina, he averaged 6.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 18.2 minutes with four starts in 31 games played.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 144 combined points.



