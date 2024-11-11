Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Marquette Golden Eagles

Current Records: Central Michigan 1-1, Marquette 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Marquette Golden Eagles will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles will be strutting in after a victory while the Chippewas will be stumbling in from a loss.

Central Michigan better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Marquette really get things going. Marquette blew past George Mason 82-63 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Golden Eagles.

Marquette can attribute much of their success to Kam Jones, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus eight assists and five rebounds, and David Joplin, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds. Jones' evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chase Ross, who earned 11 points plus five rebounds and five steals.

Marquette smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Central Michigan last Thursday, but the final result did not. They lost 73-72 to Stony Brook on a last-minute layup From Collin O'Connor. The loss hurts even more since the Chippewas were up 54-42 with 10:15 left in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Anthony Pritchard, who earned 12 points along with six assists and five steals. What's more, he also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Jakobi Heady was another key player, posting 15 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks.

Marquette's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Central Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Everything went Marquette's way against Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, as Marquette made off with a 97-73 victory. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Looking ahead, Marquette is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 27.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-11-1 record against the spread.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Eagles as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Marquette won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.