The Butler Bulldogs will host the No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles in Big East action on Tuesday. Butler is 9-11 overall, including 2-7 in the Big East. Marquette is 17-3 overall, including 8-1 in the Big East. The Bulldogs are coming off an 86-69 win over DePaul on Saturday. The Golden Eagles are coming off an 87-74 win over Villanova on Friday. Marquette defeated Butler, 80-70, on Dec. 18 at home in their first matchup of the season as Marquette has won five of their last six meetings.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. Marquette is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Butler vs. Marquette odds, while the over/under is 147.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Marquette vs. Butler picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Marquette vs. Butler. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the Butler vs. Marquette game:

Marquette vs. Butler spread: Marquette -6.5

Marquette vs. Butler over/under: 147.5 points

Marquette vs. Butler money line: Marquette -298, Butler +239

MAR: The Golden Eagles are 9-7-1 against the spread (ATS) as the favorites this season

BUT: The Bulldogs are 2-1 ATS as home underdogs this season

Marquette vs. Butler picks:

Why Marquette can cover

The Golden Eagles are 4-0 overall on the road in Big East play this season, winning by an average of 12.3 points per game. Marquette defeated Seton Hall, 76-59, in its most recent road contest on Tuesday and followed that with an 87-74 win at home over Villanova on Friday. Marquette is on its way to its third 20-win season in four years under head coach Shaka Smart, who has regained the sustained success of the Golden Eagles basketball program since taking over. Marquette has won eight of its last nine games behind a defense allowing just 66.9 ppg this season.

Senior guard Kam Jones leads Marquette at 19 points and 6.5 assists per game this season. Senior forward David Joplin is adding 14.6 ppg as two of the three returning starters from last year's team that reached the Sweet 16. All five starters this year played significant minutes last season, so Marquette has strong continuity back from last year's successful squad. Marquette reached the Big East Championship Game last season before losing to eventual National Champion UConn and with plenty of talent back, the Golden Eagles can exit with a lopsided contest against a Butler team having a difficult season.

Why Butler can cover

The Bulldogs have won back-to-back games at home and they have played well, even in losses, against some of the toughest competition on their schedule. Butler lost to UConn, 78-74, at home on Dec. 21 but covered the 8.5-point spread. Butler forced overtime in its second meeting with the two-time defending national champions before falling 80-78 on Tuesday and covered the spread yet again against the Huskies. Butler followed that close loss with an 86-69 win over DePaul on Saturday and although it's been a challenging year for the Bulldogs, they appear to be playing better basketball lately.

Fifth-year senior guard Jahmyl Telfort leads Butler at 15.8 ppg this season, including scoring 25 points against UConn on Tuesday. Senior forward Pierre Brooks II had 29 points against DePaul on Saturday to increase his season average to 15.2 ppg. Butler has either won or lost by six points or fewer in five of its last eight games and given signs of improvement lately, the Bulldogs have the potential to keep pace with another top program on Tuesday.

How to make Marquette vs. Butler picks

The model has simulated Butler vs. Marquette 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over

So who wins Marquette vs. Butler, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time?