The No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles (16-3) will try to bounce back from their home loss to Xavier last Saturday when they host the Villanova Wildcats (12-8) on Friday night. Marquette lost to the Musketeers by two points to snap a six-game winning streak, but it responded with a 76-59 road win at Seton Hall on Tuesday. Villanova has lost three of its last four games, falling to Georgetown in a 64-63 final on Monday. These teams met three times last season, with Marquette winning each matchup.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Fiserv Forum. Marquette is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Marquette vs. Villanova odds, while the over/under is 143 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Marquette vs. Villanova spread: Marquette -9.5

Marquette vs. Villanova over/under: 143 points

Marquette vs. Villanova money line: Marquette: -490, Villanova: +369

Why Marquette can cover

Marquette suffered its first home loss last Saturday, but it cruised to a 76-59 win at Seton Hall on Tuesday. The Golden Eagles are 10-1 at home this season, while Villanova has lost four of its five true road games. They led Seton Hall by 12 points at halftime on Tuesday and forced 24 turnovers in the win.

The Golden Eagles shot 10 of 27 from 3-point range while holding the Pirates to 1 of 11 shooting from long distance. They are powered by veteran guard Kam Jones, who is averaging 19.1 points per game. David Joplin adds 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds, knocking down a team-high 42 3-pointers.

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova has lost three of its last four games after turning the ball over 16 times in a loss to Georgetown earlier this week. The Wildcats had three turnovers in the final five minutes of a 2-point setback. They are averaging 76.9 points per game while allowing 67.8, and their ability to convert at the free-throw line makes them a quality road team.

The Wildcats led the nation in free-throw percentage each of the last three seasons, and they rank seventh this season at 79.9%. Senior forward Eric Dixon leads the country in scoring with 24.9 points per game, knocking down a team-best 64 3-pointers. Wooga Poplar is adding 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds, while Jordan Longino is chipping in 11.0 points.

