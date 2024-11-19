Who's Playing

Canisius Golden Griffins @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Canisius 0-5, Maryland 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Canisius Golden Griffins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Xfinity Center. The Terrapins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Canisius is facing Maryland at the wrong time: Maryland suffered their first home loss of the season on Friday and they're likely out for redemption. They took a 78-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. The loss was the Terrapins' first of the season.

Despite the loss, Maryland had strong showings from Derik Queen, who went 9 for 13 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks, and Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who went 10 for 17 en route to 24 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Canisius' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their sixth straight defeat dating back to last season. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 92-69 punch to the gut against Western Michigan.

The losing side was boosted by Paul McMillan IV, who posted 23 points in addition to six rebounds and two steals. The contest was his third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Cam Palesse, who had ten points.

Having lost for the first time this season, Maryland fell to 3-1. As for Canisius, their loss dropped their record down to 0-5.