Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 4-11, Maryland 10-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Maryland Terrapins and the Md.-E. Shore Hawks will round out the year against one another at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Xfinity Center. The timing is sure in the Terrapins' favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while the Hawks have been banged up by 25 consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Maryland blew past Syracuse, posting an 87-60 win. The Terrapins have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine games by 24 points or more this season.

Maryland relied on the efforts of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 assists, and Selton Miguel, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Maryland smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in four consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore didn't have too much trouble with Cairn last Monday as they won 81-64.

Maryland is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Md.-E. Shore, their victory bumped their record up to 4-11.

Everything came up roses for Maryland against Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in November of 2017, as the team secured a 96-43 win. In that contest, Maryland amassed a halftime lead of 44-18, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Maryland has won both of the games they've played against Md.-E. Shore in the last 9 years.