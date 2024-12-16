Who's Playing

Cairn Highlanders @ Md.-E. Shore Hawks

Current Records: Cairn 0-1, Md.-E. Shore 3-11

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hytche Center -- Princess Anne, Maryland

The Md.-E. Shore Hawks' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Cairn Highlanders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Hytche Center. The Hawks will be strutting in after a victory while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Having struggled with seven defeats in a row, Md.-E. Shore finally turned things around against Bryn Athyn on Saturday. They took their match with ease, bagging a 91-65 win over the Lions. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Hawks have posted since November 18th.

Md.-E. Shore was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bryn Athyn only posted 14.

Meanwhile, Cairn had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. There's no need to mince words: Cairn lost to UMBC on Tuesday, and Cairn lost bad. The score wound up at 103-57. The Highlanders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-27.

Md.-E. Shore's win bumped their record up to 3-11. As for Cairn, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Md.-E. Shore strolled past Cairn when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a score of 83-65. Does Md.-E. Shore have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cairn turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Md.-E. Shore won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.