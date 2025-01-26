Despite being raided by conference expansion, the AAC is still one of the best mid-major conferences in college basketball and two of the best in the league will take center stage when the No. 24 Memphis Tigers host the UAB Blazers on Sunday. Memphis is 15-4 overall and 5-1 in AAC play, while UAB is 12-7 and also sits atop the standings with a 5-1 record in the conference. The Tigers have dominated the series of late, winning eight of 10, but the two programs did split their two meetings last season.

Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Memphis vs. UAB odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 157.5 points. Before entering any UAB vs. Memphis picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Memphis vs. UAB. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UAB vs. Memphis:

Memphis vs. UAB spread: Memphis +7.5

Memphis vs. UAB over/under: 157.5 points

Memphis vs. UAB money line: Memphis -360, UAB +281

Memphis vs. UAB picks: See picks at SportsLine



Memphis vs. UAB streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Memphis

The Tigers were able to grind out a 61-53 win over Wichita State on Thursday and have won six of their last seven games entering Sunday. PJ Haggerty led all scorers with 22 points and the former Tulsa and TCU star is averaging 22.1 points per game this season to lead the AAC. Haggerty also had four steals in the victory.

Iowa State transfer Tyrese Hunter also provided 16 points and had four steals of his own as Memphis turned over the Shockers 21 times. Moussa Cisse also blocked four shots in just 16 minutes of action. The Tigers have held five of their last seven opponents to 40.4% shooting from the floor or worse. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back UAB

Meanwhile, after losing their conference opener to drop to 7-7 on the season, the Blazers have ripped off five wins in a row to move toward the top of the AAC standings. UAB ranks ninth in Division I in scoring (84.8 points per game) and is led by do-it-all forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

After beginning his career playing JUCO ball at Arizona Western, Lendeborg signed with Andy Kennedy's Blazers and was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year and AAC Tournament MVP last season. Now he's averaging 16.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He's coming off a dominant effort in a win over UTSA on Tuesday with 24 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Memphis vs. UAB picks

SportsLine's model is going under on the total, predicting 154 points on average. It also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Memphis vs. UAB, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,600 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.