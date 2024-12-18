The Virginia Cavaliers will take on the Memphis Tigers in a holiday battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena. Virginia is 6-4 overall and 5-0 at home, while Memphis is 8-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Tigers are 7-3 against the spread this season, while the Cavaliers are 3-7 against the spread in 2024.

Virginia vs. Memphis spread: Virginia +4

Virginia vs. Memphis over/under: 129.5 points

Virginia vs. Memphis money line: Virginia: +155, Memphis: -187

Why Virginia can cover

Virginia took a loss when the Cavaliers played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. The Cavaliers took down Bethune-Cook, 59-41, on their home floor.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Virginia to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jacob Cofie, who dropped a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Ishan Sharma, who recorded 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. The Cavaliers have won six consecutive games at home and are 9-1 in their last 10 games played on a Wednesday.

Why Memphis can cover

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Memphis ultimately got the result the Tigers hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Clemson by a score of 87-82. Memphis' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyrese Hunter led the charge by going 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points.

Another player making a difference was Colby Rogers, who went 9 for 14 en route to 22 points. For the season, Rogers is averaging 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's knocking down 45.3% of his field goals and 44.6% of his 3-point attempts.

