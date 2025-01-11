Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Miami Hurricanes

Current Records: Wake Forest 11-4, Miami 4-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5:15 p.m. ET Where: Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center -- Coral Gables, Florida TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Miami Hurricanes are set to tip at 5:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Watsco Center. The Demon Deacons will be strutting in after a win while the Hurricanes will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, Wake Forest didn't have too much trouble with North Carolina State as they won 77-59. That looming 77-59 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for the Demon Deacons yet this season.

Among those leading the charge was Hunter Sallis, who went 8 for 14 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds. The contest was his fourth in a row with at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Juke Harris, who went 6 for 8 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight loss. They lost to Florida State at home by a decisive 80-65 margin. The Hurricanes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Miami saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lynn Kidd, who posted eight points plus seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Kidd's performance made up for a slower matchup against Va. Tech on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Paul Djobet, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points.

Wake Forest's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-4. As for Miami, their loss dropped their record down to 4-11.

Wake Forest didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Miami in their previous meeting back in January of 2024, but they still walked away with an 86-82 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Miami has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.