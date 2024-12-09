The Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) are hosting the Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4) in a Big Ten showdown on Monday evening. The Hoosiers are winners of three straight games. They blew out Miami (OH) 76-57 back on Friday. It's a different case for Minnesota. The Golden Gophers have lost three of their last four games. On Dec. 4, Michigan State beat Minnesota 90-72.

Tipoff from Assembly Hall is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Indiana odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 140. Before making any Indiana vs. Minnesota picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 of the 2024-25 season on a 170-123 betting roll (+2061) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Minnesota vs. Indiana and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Indiana vs. Minnesota:

Minnesota vs. Indiana spread: Hoosiers -10.5

Minnesota vs. Indiana over/under: 140.5 points

Minnesota vs. Indiana money line: Hoosiers -595, Golden Gophers +433

Minnesota vs. Indiana picks: See picks here

Minnesota vs. Indiana streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers have four players who are averaging double-digit points. Forward Malik Reneau is a strong and mobile force who plays with a high motor. Reneau leads the team in points (15.4) and steals (1.6) with 6.3 rebounds per game. On Dec. 3 against Sam Houston, he had 18 points and 10 rebounds. He's scored at least 18 points in four of his last five games.

Senior center Oumar Ballo hovers around the rim as a scorer and shot blocker. Ballo logs 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game. In addition, he shoots 67% from the field. He has finished with 10-plus rebounds in four games this campaign. In his last outing, Ballo had 14 points and 18 rebounds. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why Minnesota can cover

Senior forward Dawson Garcia is a three-level scorer in the frontcourt. Garcia leads the team in scoring (19) with 7.4 rebounds and shoots 35% from downtown. The Minnesota native has scored at least 20 points in six games this season. On Dec. 1 versus Bethune-Cookman, Garcia had 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Senior guard Lu'Cye Patterson is another strong ball handler in the backcourt. He averages 10 points and 3.9 assists per game. Patterson has scored in double figures five times in 2024. The Golden Gophers head into this contest ranked third in the conference in scoring defense (62). This group has held five opponents to less than 60 points in 2024. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Minnesota vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 140 points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of simulations. You can see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Indiana, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.