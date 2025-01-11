Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Charleston 13-3, Monmouth 3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

Charleston is 3-0 against Monmouth since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 1:00 p.m. ET at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Cougars are coming into the contest hot, having won their last five games.

Last Thursday, Charleston beat Hofstra 67-61.

Charleston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ante Brzovic, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds, and CJ Fulton, who earned eight points plus 12 assists and eight rebounds. The dominant performance gave Fulton a new career-high in assists.

Meanwhile, Monmouth entered their game against UNCW on Thursday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Monmouth took a 64-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of UNCW. The match marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite their loss, Monmouth saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dok Muordar, who earned eight points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Muordar had some trouble finding his footing against Delaware on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Abdi Bashir Jr., who had 18 points along with five assists.

Charleston is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-3 record this season. As for Monmouth, their defeat ended a 15-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 3-13.

Looking ahead, Charleston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Charleston took their win against Monmouth in their previous meeting back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 83-59. Will Charleston repeat their success, or does Monmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 2 years.