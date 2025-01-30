Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Monmouth Hawks

Current Records: Drexel 12-9, Monmouth 5-16

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center -- West Long Branch, New Jersey TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Drexel Dragons and the Monmouth Hawks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at OceanFirst Bank Center. The Dragons have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Drexel took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They walked away with a 67-54 win over Delaware.

Drexel can attribute much of their success to Kobe MaGee, who posted 22 points, and Cole Hargrove, who earned ten points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. MaGee had some trouble finding his footing against Northeastern on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 78-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of William & Mary.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Cornelius Robinson III, who went 8 for 9 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Jack Collins was another key player, scoring 13 points plus eight rebounds and five assists.

Drexel's victory bumped their record up to 12-9. As for Monmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-16.

Going forward, Drexel is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Drexel in mind: they have a solid 13-7 record against the spread this season.

Drexel came up short against Monmouth when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 67-62. Can Drexel avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Drexel is a 3.5-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Dragons, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Monmouth has won 4 out of their last 7 games against Drexel.