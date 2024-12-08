Who's Playing

SE Missouri State Redhawks @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: SE Missouri State 3-5, Murray State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center -- Murray, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Murray State is 10-0 against SE Missouri State since February of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Murray State Racers will host the SE Missouri State Redhawks at 4:00 p.m. ET at CFSB Center. The Racers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Murray State narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Evansville 63-61. The 63-point effort marked the Racers' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Among those leading the charge was JaCobi Wood, who went 8 for 15 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, he also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in January.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for SE Missouri State, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 78-60 loss to Lipscomb on Thursday.

Murray State is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 5-2 record this season. As for SE Missouri State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Murray State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SE Missouri State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Murray State was able to grind out a solid win over SE Missouri State in their previous matchup back in March of 2022, winning 88-74. Does Murray State have another victory up their sleeve, or will SE Missouri State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Murray State has won all of the games they've played against SE Missouri State in the last 6 years.