Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Prairie View 1-4, N. Colorado 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado

Bank of Colorado Arena -- Greeley, Colorado TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, N. Colorado is heading back home. They will welcome the Prairie View Panthers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bank of Colorado Arena. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.7 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, N. Colorado was able to grind out a solid victory over Cal Baptist, taking the game 79-68.

N. Colorado was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cal Baptist only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 94-83 to Fresno State. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their loss, Prairie View saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John-Paul Ricks, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Ricks had some trouble finding his footing against SMU on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Tillmon, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

N. Colorado has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 4-2 record this season. As for Prairie View, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Colorado hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.7 points per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.