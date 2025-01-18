Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-15, N.J. Tech 3-15

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If New Hamp. beats N.J. Tech with 79 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. New Hamp. sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over UMBC on Thursday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Wildcats have posted since February 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 57-44 to Maine.

New Hamp.'s victory ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-15. As for N.J. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.

New Hamp. beat N.J. Tech 83-78 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 5 out of their last 6 games against N.J. Tech.

  • Feb 22, 2024 - New Hamp. 83 vs. N.J. Tech 78
  • Jan 18, 2024 - New Hamp. 70 vs. N.J. Tech 62
  • Feb 28, 2023 - New Hamp. 59 vs. N.J. Tech 58
  • Feb 01, 2023 - New Hamp. 74 vs. N.J. Tech 67
  • Feb 23, 2022 - New Hamp. 83 vs. N.J. Tech 55
  • Feb 09, 2022 - N.J. Tech 60 vs. New Hamp. 55