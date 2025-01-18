Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ N.J. Tech Highlanders

Current Records: New Hamp. 4-15, N.J. Tech 3-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the New Hamp. Wildcats and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wellness and Events Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Highlanders will be stumbling in from a defeat.

If New Hamp. beats N.J. Tech with 79 points on Saturday, it's going to be the squad's new lucky number: they've won their past two games with that exact score. New Hamp. sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 79-76 victory over UMBC on Thursday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Wildcats have posted since February 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 57-44 to Maine.

New Hamp.'s victory ended a 13-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-15. As for N.J. Tech, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-15.

New Hamp. beat N.J. Tech 83-78 when the teams last played back in February of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for New Hamp. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 5 out of their last 6 games against N.J. Tech.