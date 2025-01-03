Halftime Report

N. Mex. State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 38-30 lead against Sam Houston.

N. Mex. State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Sam Houston step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sam Houston Bearkats @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: Sam Houston 7-6, N. Mex. State 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

Sam Houston is preparing for their first Conference USA matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the N. Mex. State Aggies will face off at 9:00 p.m. ET at Pan American Center. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Sam Houston is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They steamrolled past Dallas 111-65 on Saturday. The Bearkats have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 26 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State entered their tilt with Southwest on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 85-52 stomp they got against the Mustangs. With the Aggies ahead 44-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

N. Mex. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Sam Houston's win was their 13th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-6. As for N. Mex. State, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-6 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Sam Houston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Mex. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Sam Houston took their victory against N. Mex. State when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 79-58. In that match, Sam Houston amassed a halftime lead of 48-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a slight 2-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sam Houston has won all of the games they've played against N. Mex. State in the last 3 years.