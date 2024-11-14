Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ N. Mex. State Aggies

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 1-2, N. Mex. State 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

Pan American Center -- Las Cruces, New Mexico TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.89

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will head out to take on the N. Mex. State Aggies at 9:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Pan American Center. The Islanders might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Tuesday.

TX A&M-CC is headed into Thursday's contest after beating the impressive 160.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against New Mexico. TX A&M-CC's bruising 100-81 defeat to New Mexico might stick with them for a while. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Islanders have suffered since November 11, 2023.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Garry Clark, who went 5 for 8 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 50% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Owen Dease was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 11 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State earned a 75-63 win over Utah Tech on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Aggies.

Among those leading the charge was Zawdie Jackson, who went 9 for 11 en route to 24 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Cook, who posted 21 points.

TX A&M-CC now has a losing record at 1-2. As for N. Mex. State, their victory bumped their record up to 2-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TX A&M-CC has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Mex. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 55. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TX A&M-CC is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

N. Mex. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against TX A&M-CC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

