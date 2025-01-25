Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ NC Central Eagles

Current Records: SC State 9-10, NC Central 9-12

How To Watch

What to Know

NC Central is 8-2 against SC State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. After both having extra time off, both will dust off their jerseys to take on one another at 4:00 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Arena. The Eagles are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

NC Central will head into Monday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big two weeks ago (they won by 19) but two weeks ago they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Delaware State 75-72. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Eagles have posted since November 16, 2024.

NC Central smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive games.

Meanwhile, SC State earned a 78-64 victory over Md.-E. Shore two weeks ago.

NC Central's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-12. As for SC State, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-10 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

NC Central beat SC State 79-68 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Will NC Central repeat their success, or does SC State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

NC Central is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

NC Central has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC State.