The North Carolina State Wolfpack battle the Virginia Cavaliers in ACC action on Tuesday. NC State is coming off an 89-63 win over Rider on Dec. 22, while Virginia defeated American 63-58 that same day. The Wolfpack (8-4, 1-0 ACC), who have won three of their last four games, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (7-5, 0-1 ACC), who have lost three of their last five games, are 6-1 on their home court.

Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., is set for noon ET. N.C. State leads the all-time series 87-70, including two wins in three meetings in 2023-24. The Cavaliers are 1-point favorites in the latest NC State vs. Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 121.5. Before making any Virginia vs. NC State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

NC State vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -1



NC State vs. Virginia over/under: 121.5 points

NC State vs. Virginia money line: Virginia -117, NC State -103

NCST: The Wolfpack have hit the money line in 25 of their last 41 games (+18.05 units)

UVA: The Cavaliers have hit the team total under in 21 of their last 34 games (+5.71 units)



Why you should back NC State

Senior guard Marcus Hill leads the Wolfpack in scoring. In 12 games, including 11 starts, he is averaging 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27.2 minutes. In an 84-74 overtime win over Florida State on Dec. 7, he scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds and added two assists. He had 19 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in an 84-61 win over William & Mary on Nov. 22.

Senior guard Jayden Taylor has started all 12 games and is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.5 minutes. Taylor is connecting on 44.9% of his field goals and 73.1% of his free throws. In the win over Rider, he scored 16 points and added two rebounds and two assists. He had 14 points and four rebounds in the win over Florida State. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Virginia

Junior guard Isaac McKneely is one of two Cavaliers averaging double-digit scoring. In 12 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes. He is coming off an 11-point and five-rebound effort in the win over American. In a 63-51 loss at SMU on Dec. 7, he scored 17 points, while adding three rebounds and three assists.

Junior forward Elijah Saunders is another option on offense. He is in his first season with the Cavaliers after spending the past two years at San Diego State. In 12 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 28.3 minutes. He is connecting on 45.7% of his field goals, including 38.7% from 3-point range, and 82.4% of his free throws. In the win over American, he poured in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds. See which team to pick here.

