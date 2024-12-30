Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Current Records: Southern U. 5-7, Nebraska 10-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena -- Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Nebraska. They and the Southern U. Jaguars will round out the year against one another at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Cornhuskers will be looking to keep their 18-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Wednesday, Nebraska was able to grind out a solid win over Oregon State, taking the game 78-66.

Brice Williams was the offensive standout of the game as he went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. What's more, he also posted a 69.2% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Berke Buyuktuncel was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Southern U.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Sunday after their third straight loss. They were completely outmatched by USC on the road and fell 82-51. The matchup marked the Jaguars' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Southern U. struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as USC racked up 17.

Nebraska has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Southern U., their defeat dropped their record down to 5-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Nebraska hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Southern U. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Nebraska took their victory against Southern U. in their previous matchup back in November of 2021 by a conclusive 82-59. Does Nebraska have another victory up their sleeve, or will Southern U. turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Nebraska is a big 21.5-point favorite against Southern U., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nebraska has won all of the games they've played against Southern U. in the last 8 years.