Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: Troy 1-0, New Orleans 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Troy Trojans are headed away from home for the first time to take on the New Orleans Privateers at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lakefront Arena. The Trojans will be strutting in after a victory while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Troy is headed out to face New Orleans after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Troy came out on top against Toledo by a score of 84-74 on Monday.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 89-65 to Kansas State on Tuesday. The Privateers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The losing side was boosted by Jah Short, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points plus two steals. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Even though they lost, New Orleans smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Looking ahead, Troy is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-9-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Troy is a big 14.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.