Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ New Orleans Privateers

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 9-6, New Orleans 2-12

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday, January 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

TX A&M-CC and New Orleans are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Lakefront Arena. The Islanders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82 points per game this season.

On Saturday, TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid victory over SE Louisiana, taking the game 80-71. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Islanders.

Even though they won, TX A&M-CC struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, New Orleans' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 76-64 loss to UT-Rio Grande Valley.

TX A&M-CC's win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-6. As for New Orleans, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: TX A&M-CC has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Orleans, though, as they've only made 38.5% of their field goals this season. Given TX A&M-CC's sizable advantage in that area, New Orleans will need to find a way to close that gap.

TX A&M-CC beat New Orleans 73-60 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for TX A&M-CC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

New Orleans and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.