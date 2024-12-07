Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Nicholls and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 38-33 lead against New Orleans.

Nicholls entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will New Orleans step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Privateers @ Nicholls Colonels

Current Records: New Orleans 2-5, Nicholls 5-4

How To Watch

What to Know

Nicholls is 8-2 against New Orleans since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at David R. Stopher Gymnasium. The Colonels will be strutting in after a victory while the Privateers will be stumbling in from a loss.

New Orleans is hoping to do what SE Louisiana couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Nicholls' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Nicholls had just enough and edged SE Louisiana out 67-64. Having forecasted a close win for the Colonels, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for New Orleans last Wednesday and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 91-60 defeat at the hands of Baylor. The Privateers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-23.

Despite their loss, New Orleans saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Dae Dae Hunter, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points plus seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Nicholls now has a winning record of 5-4. As for New Orleans, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

Nicholls beat New Orleans 89-77 when the teams last played back in February. Will Nicholls repeat their success, or does New Orleans have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Nicholls is a big 11.5-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Colonels, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nicholls has won 8 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.